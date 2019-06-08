Fluctuating interest rates nation wide have caused housing markets in some areas to face turmoil.
Not in Livingston Parish.
163 single-family homes were sold in April of 2019, continuing a trend of rising home sales for this year. While only one more home sold in April as opposed to March, the average sold price was down $2,000 ($188,664) month-over-month.
The final tally for the month was $188,664 average home price with $30,752,000 in inventory moved. 163 homes sold that had an average 'days on market' count of 76.
Compared to April of last year, however, that's nearly a $10,000 per home average increase, with seven more homes sold. The average 'days on market' however, jumped from 67 in April 2018 to 76 in April 2019.
Only 31 of the 163 homes were new construction or less than a year old, the other 132 were over three years of age.
One home was listed at $895,000 on Highway 1032, but inputs showed it as sold for $10. The 3,800 square foot home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms was on the market for 175 days, and closed April 26th.
The next most expensive was a $445,000, 2,571 square foot home in Holden with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It had been on the market for 113 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.