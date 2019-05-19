The Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute, a partnership between Louisiana Economic Development, Louisiana Community & Technical College System and the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors offers seminars and courses to small and emerging construction businesses that assists in building a solid foundation of knowledge within the construction industry.
The Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute (LCAI) Residential Contractors Seminar provides foundational technical knowledge that is essential to a residential contractor in order to take advantage of business opportunities within the residential construction industry.
- Ten week course, with two hour sessions twice a week
- Taught by industry leaders
- Offered via interactive distance learning to multiple locations throughout the State
- All information and materials disseminated during the LCAI Residential Contractors Seminar will be focused on residential construction.
- Residential Construction topics covered include but are not limited to:
- Print Reading
- Building Calculations
- Site Work, Demolition, and Construction
- Foundations, Formwork, and Retaining Walls
- Interior Finishes and Exterior Finishes
- Roofs and Roof Structures
- Structural Loads
- Concrete and Masonry
- Wood Frame Construction
- Related Trades
- Types of Construction and Special Construction
- Special Equipment
- Safety Codes
The LCAI Residential Contractors Seminar is open to all who have the intent to start or currently have an established construction based Louisiana business.
- Find a classroom location near you.
- Register for the upcoming the LCAI Residential Contractors Seminar.
- Attend at least 80% of the ten-week course, with two-hour sessions twice a week to qualify for course completion
FAQ
Q: I’m not in business yet. Can I still register for the LCAI Residential Contractors Seminar?
A: Yes, if you are intent upon starting a construction related business you are eligible to attend the LCAI Residential Contractors Seminar. You do not have to be in business yet.
Q: I’m already in business and have my contractor’s license. Should I register for the the LCAI Residential Contractors Seminar?
A: Yes, the LCAI Residential Contractors Seminar can provide valuable industry information even for those who are already in business and/or already possess a contractor’s license.
Q: What type of information and materials will the LCAI Residential Contractors Seminar be covering?
A: All information and materials disseminated during the LCAI Residential Contractors Seminar will be focused on residential construction.
Q: What topics will the LCAI Residential Contractors Seminar cover?
A: The Residential Construction topics covered include but are not limited to: print reading; building calculations; site work, demolition, and construction; foundations, formwork, and retaining walls; finishes; roof structures; structural loads; wood framing construction; related trades; special construction; and safety codes.
Q: Can I sign up and start attending the LCAI Residential Contractors Seminar any time during the year?
A: No, the 10 week classes are scheduled on specific dates that can be found at the LCTCS information page and registration site, here.
Q: How can I find out if there is a class offered in my area?
A: The list of classroom locations and dates can be found here.
Q: Can I attend the class from home?
A: No, the LCAI Residential Contractors Seminar is being offered via interactive distance learning at multiple locations throughout the state.
Q: Will the instructors be present in my class?
A: No, the instructors and guest speakers will present their materials at the Baton Rouge Community College location and it will be broadcast to the other locations. Students will have the opportunity to ask the instructor or guest speaker questions and receive real-time answers.
