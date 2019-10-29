School may have started, but that hasn’t kept Livingston Parish residents from finding new homes to settle down.
185 homes were sold in September 2019, a staggering number considering the market typically cools after school starts. That’s 38 more homes this year, when compared to 2018, and keeps the Livingston Parish market rolling steady even after summer.
The total sold inventory for September was $37,886,171, with an average home price of $207,028. While the average home price in the parish has now comfortably exceeded $200,000 for three months in a row, median home price still falls below that threshold.
It was $189,000 in September.
Denham, Walker, and Watson all took a share of the top three spots for home sold, with a Juban area home taking the crown.
25894 Bear Road (pictured above), which is located in the Oak Hill subdivision off Juban Road, claimed top dog in September at $520,000. The 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house went for $139.26 per square foot at 3,734 square feet.
Next was Watson, a 3,772 square foot home in Arnold Acres. 32402 Mercier Drive sold for $460,000, or $121.95 per square foot, with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
Finally, 15308 East Ridge Drive - part of East Ridge Subdivsion - sold for $450,000 in the Walker area. That was $138.33 per square foot, for a five bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home.
The houses spent 6, 234, and 156 days on market, respectively.
The average time on market for homes sold in September was 67.
The summer months were popular this year, as 1,138 homes sold between April and September in Livingston Parish. The average price of homes during that time was $206,798,528 for a total inventory moved of $235,336,339.
April kicked it all off with 163 homes sold, followed by a stellar May with 195 homes sold. June didn’t quite eclipse the 200 mark, falling just shy at 199, but kept the train rolling into July - where the real action happened.
211 homes closed in Livingston Parish in July, at the aforementioned average price of $206,000. 191 homes sold in August in Livingston Parish, an increase of 23 homes year-over-year, but a decrease of 20 month-over-month.
