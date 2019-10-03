If you’ve looked at any new construction homes lately, you may have noticed that the trending color palette is shades of white with some grays thrown in. If you are thinking about selling your home in the upcoming months, I encourage you to go ahead and start planning to lighten and brighten your home as much as possible.
Trend watchers point to two reasons that light tones have become the dominant tones for home interiors. One is the cool monochromatic look of neutrals is calming in an ever changing and chaotic modern world. The second reason is the most important one to you when you are selling your home. Simply, it looks better in pictures and it casts a more flattering light for selfies and portraits.
Are we really that obsessed with online images and aesthetics? To be honest, yes. Yes we are. Instagram, the driver of these trends has a billion monthly active users worldwide and is recognized as the most important social media platform for marketers. Pinterest which is also visually driven has around 250 million active users monthly.
These platforms have raised the bar for visual images and this applies to the photographs used to market and advertise your home when you are trying to sell it. I have ranted about the importance of professional photography for real estate for years, but now it is even more crucial in getting a home sold. Paint color can make the difference in whether or not your home even makes the short list of houses a potential buyer wants to see. Homes that are more “Instagrammable” in their listing photos get more showings and are automatically assigned a higher value in the minds of the potential buyers. As they begin the emotional process of seeing themselves potentially living in a home, how it’s going to look in the photos they share on social media is more of a consideration than many buyers would like to admit, and those yellows and taupes of 10 years ago just don’t reflect light well and are unflattering for photos.
I know this is causing some readers to grumble, and I understand, but as I often tell my clients are you trying to sell your house to yourself, or to someone else? The moment you decide to sell your house, you have to put your own tastes and preferences to the side and see through the eyes of a potential buyer. And yes, I know - paint color can easily be changed. But the reality is, a lot of buyers don’t see past that initial first impression. Residential real estate leads with emotion, not logic. If your goal is to sell your house for the most money in the shortest amount of time, pay attention to what is moving the market and get out your paint brush.
