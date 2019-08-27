DENHAM SPRINGS - Awards season is often used as a chance to toot the company horn or provide honors for individual employees who have gone above-and-beyond.
For one Livingston Parish company, however, it's much more than that.
Quality Engineering and Surveying (QES), of Port Vincent, has found its way onto the Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 companies list for a fourth year running. QES placed 2869th overall, 7th in the Baton Rouge market, and 23rd state wide.
Continuing to stay on the list isn't just a 'feel good' goal for the company, no - management tracks their metrics nationally as a way to measure whether the vision and direction of the company has been, and will continue to be, effective or not.
"Establishing a benchmark for our company is the goal of applying for and getting on lists like these," said Jamie Seal, QES' VP of operations and project manager. "We want to understand what we need to do to best serve our employees, and follow the indicators as to what direction we need to be moving."
It's that employee investment that keeps QES ticking, Seal said. Sixty employees work out of a 3,600 square foot building in Port Vincent - as well as a small office in Puerto Rico - to provide planning, design, surveying, program management, construction management, and drone services to customers. The company is licensed in the southeastern United States, except Florida, as well as Puerto Rico.
But, despite the continued expansion and growth, hiring is a group decision Seal said.
"Our process of hiring is much different that anywhere else; we hire based on work load and a major consensus of everyone in the office," Seal explained. "Sometimes we decide to add more hours, and sometimes we add more staff.
"If our people feel it is appropriate to hire additional staff, then we make every effort possible to meet that need. However, we also try hard not to hire based on projects, so that we aren’t in a position to lay off after ramping up."
Seal said owner Deric Murphy and wife, Vanissa, focus on employee development, happiness, and praise. They want the individuals who work at QES to know they are valuable which, in turn, translates into value for the customers.
"(QES) invests a lot of time and money in our people, and in return they invest their time and effort back into us and our clients," Seal said. "We don't get a plaque for that, but we do get happy employees and clients, which is much more valuable to us here at QES."
The Inc. Magazine's 'Top 5000 Companies' contest requires initial submission in December of the year prior. Afterward, if elected, the company sends it's financial reports for an independent committee to analyze and rank. Companies who end up on the list usually learn of their placement around August of the year after.
