The Livingston Parish home market ended the summer run on a high note.
211 homes sold in July of 2019, an increase of 7 homes year-over-year and twenty more than the previous month, June 2019.
$43 million in inventory moved in July, at an average price of $206,000. That average price was an increase of $12,000 when compared to the same month in 2018.
It was, however, a drop of roughly $10,000 average per home from June of 2019. $41 million in inventory moved in that month, while $39 million in inventory moved in July of 2018.
The two most expensive homes that sold could not have been farther apart – one in Springfield and one in Watson.
The Springfield property took the crown, located at 24236 Snowy Egret Cove the 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home sold for $535,000 – or $168.50 per square foot. It spend 128 days on the market.
7325 Bear Cave Drive in Watson took second. The 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sold for $517,000 - $176.98 per square foot. It spent 8 days on the market.
Both properties moved in the first 10 days of the month.
