If it’s a new trend, then it’s a welcome one among real estate agents.
Livingston Parish real estate continues to be liquid in the general Baton Rouge market, as 184 homes sold in October - an increase of 15 over the previous year, and staying on pace with summer months.
In fact, the only difference between October and some of the hot months of summer is the average home price. Buyers are getting deals at roughly $203,000, down about $10,000 from the summer.
But inventory is moving, with total inventory sold in October totaling $37,419,312. A number that is slightly down from September, which saw an average home price of $207,028 and total inventory moved of $37,886,171.
Numbers that were more in line with the summer.
The most expensive home that moved in October was in southern Denham Springs, on Highway 16. Located specifically at 11366 Timothy Ct., the $540,000 sold for $162.70 per square foot. The home contained 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and spent 69 days on the market.
Denham Springs held each spot of top three homes in October, with second place going to 330 Pine Street, a four bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,924 square foot home which sold for $480,000.
Third was a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home at 21442 Stone Bridge Ct. The 2,450 square foot home sold for $433,000 after spending 246 days on the market.
