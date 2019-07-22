DENHAM SPRINGS – It was too much to resist.
After seeing Livingston Parish’s continuing growth, Taco Bell officials knew they had to find a way.
And the grand opening Monday, July 22, of their restaurant at 27750 Juban Road brought them in.
“I toured the area early today, the growth and development is impressive,” said Jerry LeBlanc, area manager. “This used to be a rural area.
“We are glad to be part of this growing community,” LeBlanc said before the ribbon-cutting with Chamber of Commerce officials. “We love being a part of the area and we hope to be in the area for many years to come.”
For general manager Christy Hornsey, preparing for business was finally.
“It’s a relief to be operating,” said Christine, “Six weeks out (from opening) we started hiring and began training. So, we were ready to roll.”
The Denham Springs native spent eight years as assistant manager in Taco Bell stores in the Baton Rouge area before earning her first manager’s position.
The restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Drive-through service will be available from 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Taco Bell is also offering an app to order before you arrive. Inside, a kiosk with two touch pads for customers and order and pay and won’t wait in line Besides booths, the store offers a counter to sit at made from recycled wood from Arizona and California.
The store also has free Wi-Fi service.
