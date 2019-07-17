WALKER – Cardy didn’t take the celebration personally.
The South Walker Elementary cardinal mascot was just one of the dignitaries to welcome Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers– which sells another type of fowl -- to Walker on Tuesday.
More than 120 people lined the sidewalk at 27932 Walker South Road to be the first customers and hope to be one of the 20 lucky winners of a year of free Raising Cane’s meals.
Jon Johnston, of Walker, was the first official customer through the door at 9:25 a.m., having arrived at 7:15 a.m. to claim the first spot in line.
“It’s a special day, a big deal for us, and a special day for the community,” said Todd Graves, founder and CEO of the restaurant chain before the ribbon cutting.
“We started at the North Gates of LSU and now we have 450 restaurants in 27 states. We never dreamed of this,” Graves said.
“Walker is special to us,” Graves said. “Folks here kept asking, ‘When are you coming to Walker?’ Now we’re here."
The Baton Rouge native said Walker’s growth as a city and its position near Interstate 12 attracted their interest.
“Our real estate team and our operations team really wanted to do this,” Graves said. “We will make you proud. We will be actively involved in the community.”
Graves backed that up with a $1,000 donation to the Walker Police Department’s From Our Uniform to Yours drive that collects and distributes school uniforms.
“We love that businesses are engaged in the community,” said April Wehrs, CEO/president of the Livingston Parish Chamber of commerce.
“A great community business is a great business.”
Graves said every Raising Cane’s restaurant has a mounted fish to remember his days on a commercial salmon ship of Alaska, earning the money for his first restaurant. He also presented General Manager Lane Gabriel with a cricket, like the ones that invaded the first Raising Cane’s store before it opened.
Graves said a friend majoring in Chinese insect pathology at LSU told him that the cricket is a sign of prosperity in China.
Every member of the crew at the Walker site also will receive a hardhat to symbolize being on the original crew that opened the restaurant, he said.
The Walker site becomes the third Raising Cane’s restaurant in Livingston Parish.
“It means a lot to me and my team to be in Walker,” said Gabriel, who has 10 years’ experience with Raising Cane’s. Helping Gabriel will be shift supervisors Ben Harrop, Aaron Minckler and Amber Kolb. Ashley Jackson is the operations manager.
Gabriel thanked Mayor Jimmy Watson, Police Chief David Addison, and Wehrs for their help.
“This has brought more excitement here than anything since Walmart,” Watson said. He kidded that one city official has made 176 trips to the Raising Cane’s restaurant in Denham Spring this year.
On hand to entertain the crowd before the ribbon-cutting were the Walker High School cheerleaders and band and BMX cyclist Terry Adams of Hammond, X Games champ and two-time Number One Rider Award (NORA) Cup winner.
