A building which has stood for over 100 years in the Denham Springs area will soon come down.
But the City of Denham Springs is planning to make sure that with a little destruction, there can be new life.
The old location of First Baptist Church, at the corner of Centerville and River Road, was purchased by the state through a floodplain buyout program. The state offers up to $250,000 per property parcel and also offers relocation financial assistance.
First Baptist Church has already relocated to their new facility between Range Avenue and Pete's Highway, behind WalMart and the United States Postal Service.
The church will receive the $250,000 allocation for the building, side parking lot, main parking lot across the street, as well as three parcels on the west side of the Centerville and River Road intersection - property they had planned to use for more parking.
Now, the city will wait for the state to bid out the demolition and clearing of those parts of the property, including the church building itself, and then take ownership.
The property took major flood damage in 2016 during the Great Flood, and after nearly a year of cleanup the building has remained gutted as church officials and the city worked with the government. Eventually they landed in the buyout program, but why did it take so long?
According to city officials, part of the waiting game was just that - waiting for the buyout program to become available. However, there were other concerns and issues that had to be worked through.
"The building being commercial presented an interesting twist," explained Rick Foster, Denham Springs City Building Official. "The buyout program is for residential properties, so an exception had to be requested.
"There were also environmental concerns," he continued. "There were still AC units on the property, which can have chemicals in them. We also believed there's asbestos on the property - so we had to wait for the state to inspect (the building) to be sure."
All of the issues were navigated and the state closed on the property in the last week of August, 2023. No timeline is yet known on the demolition of the property, which will include ripping up the parking lots, but according to Foster the state will be 'running that show' until it's time to pass ownership to the city.
"We'll watch their progress but there's no way to know exactly how fast it will happen," Foster said. "It's in the state's court, so to speak."
According to Mayor Gerard Landry, the completion of the demolition will open the door for plans to connect Spring Park to the downtown area. While discussions, presentations, ideas, and planning have been in the works since roughly 2017, the mayor said that the church buyout is a major piece of the puzzle.
The basic scope of the project would be sidewalks and lighting connecting the two locations. Beyond that? It depends on the money, the mayor said.
Some of the plans include green space, which will cost relatively little outside general maintenance, but there are also plans for attractions such as an amphitheater and walking trails - and an elevated walking path that would bring citizens all the way to the Amite River.
"I've always wanted some way to connect the city to the river," Landry said, "and this presents us an opportunity."
The church was located in the 'Phase I' section of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative (LWI) buyout program. According to both Landry and Foster, the city participates in the program as a partner in helping market the opportunity, however they do not communicate with property owners once they start speaking with LWI.
Phase II and III move further south down River Road. Anyone owning land within two blocks of River Road, north of the railroad tracks is asked to call the city of Denham Springs at 225-665-8121 to discuss the buyout program, if interested.
"It's a no pressure solution," Landry explained. "We just want property owners to know it's available.
"But it won't be available forever," he added.
Home and property owners have left for a variety of reasons, but mostly to get out of the floodplain and to ditch high insurance premiums. Roughly 13 properties have participated in the LWI program so far.
