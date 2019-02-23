LIVINGSTON – A state senator from Livingston Parish used an acronym to describe how lawmakers should change the process for companies to qualify for the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.
It comes down to “K.I.S.S.,” Republican state Sen. Dale Erdey said.
“It stands for, ‘Keep It Simple, Stupid,’” he said. “What we’ve done in the current process has opened Pandora’s Box by making the process much more difficult to open shop.”
ITEP needs the local input which became part of the process through the executive order Gov. John Bel Edwards issued in 2016, said Erdey, who heads into his final year in the session due to term limits.
He opposes the current iteration which requires that businesses bring their requests before three separate boards – a parish council or police jury, a school board, and the sheriff’s office – to request the tax break. It could also involve a fourth board if the company operates within the corporate limits of a municipality.
Erdey believes the current requirements clutter the process and makes it cumbersome.
A single board which brings all parties to the table would prove more efficient and perhaps bring more industrial and manufacturing business to the state, he said. Erdey also wants an end to the unanimous vote requirement, which he also considers a deterrent for business. He said he would favor a two-third majority for the process.
The processes Erdey recommends would follow suit with a similar approach used in Texas. He believes the reforms – if approved – would make the state more competitive for attracting jobs.
"There’s no reason it should have been this cumbersome,” he said.
The ITEP reforms will likely take center stage in the upcoming legislative session. The move comes after the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board rejected a $2 million, 10-year tax credit request from ExxonMobil for expansion at its Baton Rouge refinery.
The rejection led ExxonMobil to withdraw its ITEP request, and ultimately reroute expansion projects to its refinery in Baytown, Texas.
Erdey’s stand follows suit with other lawmakers and parish officials who believe the single board approach – and a continuation of local input – would best serve Louisiana and Livingston Parish.
State Sen. Mack “Bodi” White, R-Central, and state Rep. Frank Foil, R-Baton Rouge, will co-author the bill which proposes the single-board change for ITEP during the regular session, which begins April 8.
