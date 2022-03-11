Adopt, don’t shop! Check out these animals who are ready for their furever homes

Some lovable dogs and cats are looking for their furever homes!
Animals are up for adoption at the parish’s three animal shelters located in Denham Springs, Walker and Livingston.
The News has partnered with the shelters and will feature some of their animals to help them find new families in the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” series, which will run weekly both online and in print.
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is located at 600 Bowman Street, and its hours of operation are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily. For more information, call (225) 664-4472 or email animalcontrol@cityofdenhamsprings.com.
The Walker Animal Shelter is located at 13740 Ball Park Road, and its hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday or by appointment. For more information, call (225) 791-3482.
The Livingston Parish Animal Shelter is located at 13525 Florida Blvd. in Livingston, and its hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. For more information, call (225) 686-7798.
The three animal shelters are also very active on Facebook, where they post pictures of lost or picked-up animals, adoptions or any other updates daily.
Meet this week’s lovable pooches and felines ready for adoption.
Meet Milo!
Milo is a male lab mix about 2 years old. He is very friendly and full of energy. Milo is neutered and up to date on vaccines.
He is available for adoption at the Denham Springs Animal Shelter.
Meet Shadow!
Shadow is a young female Pit mix. She gets along with other dogs and is very sweet. She is about 1-3 years old.
Shadow is available for adoption at the Denham Springs Animal Shelter
Meet Beth!
Beth is a loving, lazy girl who wants to chill out and get pets! This beautiful girl is 2 years old, spayed, up to date on vaccines, and Leukemia/Immunodeficiency negative! If you want a chilled feline, Beth is your gal!
Beth is available for adoption at the Walker Animal Shelter.
Meet Canine!
Canine is a 67-pound pittie boy who is rough and tumbly. He is about 6 years old and loves people, other dogs, playing in water, toys, and his blankets and truly believes he is the perfect lap dog. Hewould do best in a home with older kids due to his size and energy.
Come meet this affectionate boy at the Livingston Parish Animal Shelter. Adoption fee is $70, which includes vaccinations, neuter, and microchip.
Meet Jasmine!
Say hello to Jasmine! This sweet, affectionate girl is around 6 months old! She’s a Lab X Cattle Dog, who loves a lot of pets, running around the play yard and rewarding treats!
Jasmine is spayed, up to date on all vaccines (including Lepto), and heartworm negative.
Meet Dolly!
Say hello to this sweet, shy beauty! Dolly was abandoned when her owner moved away and she is ready for a loving, faithful home to call her own.
She is a 4-year-old pit mix and weighs 45 pounds. Dolly is good with dogs, cats and people but would probably do best with older kids due to her shyness.
This gentle beauty is an affectionate girl and will enjoy just spending time with her people. Come and meet Dolly at the Livingston Parish Animal Shelter or call 225-686-7798 for more information.
Adoption fee is $70, which includes spay, shots and microchip. A home check is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.