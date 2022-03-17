Adopt, don’t shop! Here are some animals looking for their furever homes

Some lovable animals are looking for their furever homes!
Animals are up for adoption at the parish’s three animal shelters located in Denham Springs, Walker and Livingston.
The News has partnered with the shelters and will feature some of their animals to help them find new families in the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” series, which will run weekly both online and in print.
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is located at 600 Bowman Street, and its hours of operation are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily. For more information, call (225) 664-4472 or email animalcontrol@cityofdenhamsprings.com.
The Walker Animal Shelter is located at 13740 Ball Park Road, and its hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday or by appointment. For more information, call (225) 791-3482.
The Livingston Parish Animal Shelter is located at 13525 Florida Blvd. in Livingston, and its hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. For more information, call (225) 686-7798.
The three animal shelters are also very active on Facebook, where they post pictures of lost or picked-up animals, adoptions or any other updates daily.
Meet this week’s lovable dogs ready for adoption.
Meet Mocha!
This beauty is Mocha! She’s two to three years old, current on vaccines, spayed and heartworm negative. Mocha gets really excited to meet new people but settles down quickly. She loves to go on walks and does well on a leash!
Mocha has been at the Walker Animal Shelter for a month and has never pottied in her kennel! She loves everyone she meets!
Meet Honey!
Honey is a German Shepherd mix about 3 years old. She gets along with some dogs and is good with kids. She doesn't like cats. She is an escape artist and would need to be an indoor pet and monitored while outside for potty time and play. Secure fenced yard, home inspection and excellent vet references are a must.
Honey is available for adoption at the Denham Springs Animal Shelter.
Meet Caitlin!
Caitlin is a lab mix around 3 years old and 55 pounds! She loves people and does well with other dogs. Caitlin is Heartworm negative and ready for her forever home!
Caitlin is available for adoption at the Livingston Parish Animal Shelter.
Adoption fee $70 which covers her spay, vaccinations, and microchip! Give us a call at (225) 686-7798 or message us on Facebook for more information on adopting.
