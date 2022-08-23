Albany Middle School has announced its homecoming court for the 2022-23 season. Pictured front row from left are eighth-grade maids Reese Boudreaux, Chloe Mayo, Charley Magee, Brentley DePhillips, and Brianna Pierson. Pictured back row from left are seventh-grade maids Madison Richard, Isabella Keating, and Kamryn Williams, and sixth-grade maids Rylee Foster, Vaida Boudreaux, and Ava Casteel.