Albany Middle School has announced its homecoming court for the 2022-23 season.
Elected to the court were eighth-graders Reese Boudreaux, Brentley DePhillips, Charley Magee, Chloe Mayo, and Brianna Pierson; seventh-graders Isabella Keating, Madison Richard, and Kamryn Williams; and sixth-graders Vaida Boudreaux, Ava Casteel, and Rylee Foster.
Albany Middle will present its homecoming court on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. during its competition against North Corbin Junior High. Principal John Hill and 2021 Queen Emma McWilliams will crown the new queen during halftime of the game.
