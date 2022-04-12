A long-time, annual tradition continues this year when the Kiwanis Clubs of Denham Springs and West Livingston join to present their Sunrise Easter Service.
The service at Train Station Park on Railroad Avenue in downtown Denham Springs begins at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17.
The community is invited to attend. Those who plan to attend the services should bring lawn-chairs for seating.
Guest speaker for the program will be Rev. Connie Saizon. Michael Rheams will lead worship.
An offering will be taken for Mighty Moms, a local non-profit food pantry.
In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved to nearby New Covenant Baptist Church.
The local Easter sunrise service has been held since the late 1970s. It started at the Denham Springs High School football stadium but later moved to the downtown area upon the opening of Train Station Park.
The City of Denham Springs has helped coordinate the interdenominational event, along with the Kiwanis clubs from Denham Springs and West Livingston.
