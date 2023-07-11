The Louisiana Master Gardener program, offered by the LSU AgCenter, is designed to train volunteers with a balanced, integrated, and practical course in gardening.
It is a 14-week course focusing on gardening topics based on Louisiana gardening needs. It will include a balance of lectures, student presentations, and hands-on activities.
Training is provided by LSU AgCenter Extension faculty and other horticulture experts. Classes will meet Wednesdays from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., beginning August 9, at the Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker. Course fee is $190, which covers instruction books and lab supplies.
The primary topics covered in the training include soils and plant nutrition, basic botany and plant propagation, basic plant pathology and entomology, vegetable gardening, fruit culture, woody ornamentals, annuals and perennials, lawn management and weeds, environmental horticulture, and diagnostics/problem solving.
To successfully complete the training, a volunteer-in-training must attend at least 80 percent of the prescribed hours of instruction and pass a comprehensive open-book exam. Once a trainee completes the instruction and examination phase, the individual gains the title of “Louisiana Master Gardener Apprentice.”
From that point, the intern has a maximum of one year to complete a minimum of 40 hours of volunteer service. Upon meeting the volunteer requirements, the apprentice earns the title of certified "Louisiana Master Gardener." After that, continuation as a Certified LMG requires 20 hours of volunteer service and 6 hours of continuing education per year.
Certified Louisiana Master Gardeners assist the LSU AgCenter in providing research-based horticultural education to home, school, and community gardeners.
More information and online registration and payment is at https://www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/lifelong/courses/home/index.html.
If you prefer to pay by check, you can mail a check payable to the Livingston Master Gardener Association, P. O. Box 158, Livingston, La 70754.
Payments must be received by July 15, 2023.
