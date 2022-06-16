Local artists are displaying their patriotism in an exhibit that will coincide with the nation's Independence Day celebration.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish, located in the Denham Springs Antique Village, is currently hosting the ''Red, White and Blue: A Patriotic Salute" showcase.
The exhibit will run through the end of July and "will feature several of our artists displaying beautiful works," the Arts Council said in a press release. Paintings, photography, jewelry, and quilts are being housed in the Arts Council's downtown gallery.
There will be a reception for the exhibit from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at the gallery. Veterans will be honored that day.
For more information on the exhibit, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
