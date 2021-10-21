DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is all about the arts.
And for its current exhibit, that art is all about the animals.
The downtown gallery is currency housing the “Animals in Art” exhibit, which will be open until the end of October and raise proceeds for a local animal shelter.
Spread across the venue are dozens of pieces depicting a variety of animals, coinciding with “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.” The exhibit will end on Oct. 30.
The Arts Council will host a reception from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at its downtown gallery, located at 133 Hummell Street. The Denham Springs Animal Shelter will be on hand, along with some of their adoptable animals.
Additionally, the one-stop pet shop, Hound Inn, will be there to provide complimentary toenail clippings for pets. The Espresso Geaux Coffee Truck will also be on-site from 10 a.m. until noon.
People will be able to purchase some of the artwork in the gallery, and the Arts Council will donate a portion of sales.
The reception will be held on the same day that the Denham Springs Antique Village hosts "Customer Appreciation Day," which will offer free jambalaya, balloons for the kids, ice cold water, special sales inside and outside, and refreshments in stores.
