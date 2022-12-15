James Linden Hogg, a recent Summa Cum Laude LSU graduate, will launch his new book, “Finding Faith in the Waste Land,” during a launch party on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The launch party will be held at 2 p.m. at Cavalier House Books, located at 114 N. Range Avenue in Denham Springs.
Hogg will give a brief synopsis on the book, play a few lively Christmas carols, and sign his book for anyone that would enjoy a copy.
A multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter of traditional American and Celtic folk music, Hogg has performed for more than a decade at festivals, churches, private events, museums, and performing arts centers across the U.S., according to his website.
“Through his music, speaking, and writing, James Linden seeks to entertain, inspire, and educate Americans on the beauty of their history and culture,” his website says.
Hogg’s instruments include violin, or fiddle, banjo, guitar, piano, bagpipes, mandolin, fife, pennywhistle, and accordion.
Hogg graduated Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Arts in History.
