Ol' Saint Nick is coming to Bass Pro Shops.
The outdoor sporting goods store will host its annual Santa Claus parade on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The parade — dubbed "Santa’s Arrival Tailgate Parade at Bass Pro" — will run from 5-7 p.m. Santa Claus will arrive by tracker boat, escorted by representatives from the Denham Springs police and fire departments.
Visitors will be treated to hot chocolate will be provided by Santa’s helpers. Mrs. Claus will also be there. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
There will be no Santa photos on the day of the parade.
Santa’s Wonderland opens in Bass Pro the following day, on Sunday, Nov. 7. Photo appointments with Santa can be made online at basspro.com/Santa.
