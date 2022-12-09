The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will perform a variety of holiday tunes in Denham Springs on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Scheduled for 6 p.m., the performance will be held at Train Station Park. Admission is free, though people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
The upcoming performance is part of the Denham Springs Antique Village's annual Christmas in the Village celebration, a month-long slew of holiday events spanning the entire downtown district. It will mark the second year the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra participates in the program.
Founded in 1947, the Baton Rouge Symphony is the oldest performing arts institution in the region and the oldest professional orchestra in the state, according to its website.
The Baton Rouge Symphony reaches more than 7,000 community members per year through outreach programs and is committed to quality orchestral performance in the city and region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.