A jambalaya and pastalaya benefit will be held this weekend to raise money for a scholarship in memory of a former student-athlete who died in a car accident nearly two years ago.

People will be able to purchase $10 plates at the American Legion Hall in Springfield, located at 26200 Hwy. 43. Along with jambalaya and pastalaya, there will also be smothered potatoes, white beans, and baked goods.

Food will be served beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, and people don't have to order in advance.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the “Long Live Nate” scholarship named in memory of Nathan Raymond, a beloved student in Holden who passed away in a single-car accident in February 2020.

His mother, Haley Wascom, is organizing the fundraiser and said some of the money will also go toward providing a family in need with a Christmas turkey, something her son was passionate about.

“Nathan really liked doing that for the holidays, so we adopt a family at Christmas that has fallen on hard times and we fry a turkey and make all the fixings and bring it to the family,” Wascom said.

Nathan, 16, died in the early morning hours of Feb. 16, 2020, after the truck he and others were in swerved off the road and hit a tree. According to State Police, Nathan was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle before ultimately being pronounced deceased on the scene.

Nathan’s death struck the close-knit community of Holden, where he spent most of his life. He was described as a “gritty, determined, caring, loving, energetic” person whom everyone knew and loved.

He was also compassionate, his mother said, recalling the times he would help others. In one instance in October 2019, Nathan and his mother organized a fundraiser to help a single mother who was about to lose her home in the wake of her child’s cancer diagnosis.

Together, they raised more than $33,000.

“Nathan was just a really good caring kid who wanted to help others,” Wascom said.

People poured in donations to Nathan’s family after his death. Around $2,400 was collected during a girls’ basketball game between Holden and Maurepas four days after the accident. One friend later started a GoFundMe page that raised more than $11,000, which Wascom said covered funeral expenses.

“Holden’s community is great, and they were especially great to me during that whole time,” Wascom said. “I couldn’t have asked for the school and community to be better than they were.”

Along with being well-liked and caring, Nathan loved basketball and was “one of those blue collar-type guys… who never complained,” his coach, Landon DuBois, said at the time. A junior on the Holden High School basketball team at the time of his passing, Nathan was awarded a posthumous all-district nod for District 7-B.

“He was going to work really hard,” DuBois said of Nathan at the time. “He was going to do what you said, and it didn’t matter. Nathan was a guy who never complained. He really never complained. If we were going to go out and do something, he was going to get it done.

“He was real personable. He had no problem walking up and meeting a new person and turning strangers into friends, just one of those real great personalities.”