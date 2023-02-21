The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana will celebrate Black History Month with a virtual presentation featuring New Orleans native Bernice Alexander Bennett, author of "Black Homesteaders of the South."
The recorded presentation will be available on YouTube and Facebook on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The presentation will profile Black homesteaders from nine Louisiana parishes: Ascension, Bossier, Claiborne, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Washington, and West Feliciana. Viewers will learn about formerly enslaved men and women and their journeys to land ownership between 1870 and 1920.
“We honor Louisiana’s rich Black history and culture each year with the Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “This year’s program will highlight the contributions made by the many Black homesteaders whose names were previously lost to history.”
Bennett is an award-winning author and genealogist, a nationally recognized guest speaker and storyteller, and the producer-host of the BlogTalkRadio podcast Research at the National Archives and Beyond.
She is the first recipient of the Ida B. Wells Service Award given by the Sons and Daughters of the United States Middle Passage for her dedication to broadcasting stories about enslaved and indentured ancestors of African descent.
Bennett is a former member of the Board of Directors for the National Genealogical Society, co-founder and faculty member of the Midwest African American Genealogy Institute, and a volunteer with the Homestead National Historical Park Service. She is a descendant of Homesteader Peter Clark of Livingston Parish and is committed to encouraging other descendants to write and share their family stories.
At the beginning of this month, Bennett spoke at the National African American Museum of History and Culture where she discussed her book and how black genealogists networked through social media to trace their ancestors’ footsteps in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
Bennett is also the author of "Tracing Their Steps: A Memoir," and a contributor to "Our Ancestors, Our Stories."
"Black Homesteaders of the South" is available for purchase through Cavalier House Books, the Louisiana Book Festival’s bookseller. Use code BHM2023 for a 20% discount at checkout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.