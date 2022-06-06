The Food Truck Music Festival & Car Show, presented by Cajun Country Jam, is coming back this weekend.
And organizers expect it to be even bigger than last year’s successful run.
“It’s gonna be huge,” said local radio personality and event promoter Scott Innes. “In my mind, it’s gonna be the biggest one-day festival ever in Denham Springs.”
The day-long event will be held at North Park in Denham Springs on Saturday, June 11. The outdoor festival is open to all ages and will go on “rain or shine,” Innes said. He urged guests to bring their lawn chairs and umbrellas, though tents and ice chests will not be allowed.
Entry is free for the event, which will include food trucks, a car show, and music from a plethora of local performers. Gates open at 9 a.m., and the last musical act is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
Innes is urging people to take part in what will be a “family friendly” event.
“The main thing is it’s for the family,” Innes said. “Also, we love Livingston Parish, so any time we try to do an event, we do it here.”
The Cajun Country Jam introduced the festival last year, drawing about 6,000 people “without us having a headliner,” Innes said. The 2021 festival also had about 10 food trucks and 230 cars.
But there’s more in store for this year, Innes said.
“Last year, we didn’t start the music until 2 [p.m.], and this year we’re starting at noon,” Innes said. “And this year we’re gonna have more food trucks and cars in the car show.”
There are more than 10 singers or bands scheduled to perform, headlined by Wayne Toups and Tracy Byrd. Other performers slated to take the stage include the Chase Tyler Band, Ashton Gill, Parish County Line, Mason Shows, Madelynn Johnston, Konner James, Ben Ragsdale, and Thomas Cain.
New to the festivities this year will be the “music pit” in front of the stage. Innes said people can buy tickets for the music pit at Eagle Eye Car in Denham Springs while tickets are available.
There will also be plenty of food options for visitors to choose from: Innes said there are about 20 food trucks scheduled to come, and not just from Louisiana.
“We’re showcasing some of the best food trucks not only from south Louisiana, but also from Mississippi and Texas,” Innes said. “We’ll have anything people would want.”
Once again, the car show is being organized by Southern Muscle American Car and Truck Club. It will run from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., and Innes said there are roughly 300 cars lined up, up from about 230 last year.
Innes encouraged people to keep up with information regarding the festival by following the “Cajun Country Jam” Facebook page.
Below is the music schedule for this Saturday’s Food Truck Music Festival Concert & Car Show:
12 p.m. - Mason Shows; Madelynn Johnston
1 p.m. - Parish County Line
2:30 p.m. - Abbey Leigh; Konner James; Ashton Gill; Ben Ragsdale
4 p.m. - Chase Tyler Band
6 p.m. - Thomas Cain
7:30 p.m. - Wayne Toups
9 p.m. - Tracy Byrd
