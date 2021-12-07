Christmas parades are back.
After having to cancel them last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local municipalities are bringing back their popular holiday traditions.
Parades will march in Denham Springs, Livingston, Albany, Walker, French Settlement, and Springfield, with some taking place during the day and some at night.
Below is a list of the Christmas parades this year, along with the dates and times.
Denham Springs
Date: Saturday, Dec. 11
Time: 2 p.m.
Livingston
Date: Saturday, Dec. 11
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Albany
Date: Monday, Dec. 13
Time: 7 p.m.
Walker
Date: Saturday, Dec. 18
Time: 11 a.m.
French Settlement
Date: Saturday, Dec. 18
Time: 12 p.m.
*Editor’s Note: Springfield’s Christmas parade was set for Monday, Dec. 6, but was postponed due to inclement weather. A rescheduled date was not available at the time of reporting.
