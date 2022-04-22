Check out these animals up for adoption!

Some lovable animals are looking for their furever homes!
Animals are up for adoption at the parish’s three animal shelters located in Denham Springs, Walker and Livingston.
The News has partnered with the shelters and will feature some of their animals to help them find new families in the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” series, which will run weekly both online and in print.
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is located at 600 Bowman Street, and its hours of operation are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily. For more information, call (225) 664-4472 or email animalcontrol@cityofdenhamsprings.com.
The Walker Animal Shelter is located at 13740 Ball Park Road, and its hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday or by appointment. For more information, call (225) 791-3482.
The Livingston Parish Animal Shelter is located at 13525 Florida Blvd. in Livingston, and its hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. For more information, call (225) 686-7798.
The three animal shelters are also very active on Facebook, where they post pictures of lost or picked-up animals, adoptions or any other updates daily.
Meet this week’s lovable animals ready for adoption.
Meet Larry!
Got some time and attention to give a sweet, shy boy? Say hello to Larry. Larry came in after being hit by a car with 2 broken hips. On his last recheck he is all healed up and doing great! Larry is a hound mix, about 4 1/2 years old and weighs 45 pounds.
He is very shy (not surprising with what he's been through) but oh so very sweet once he knows you. Larry is heartworm positive which is treatable.
Can you help this sweet boy? He will love you faithfully forever in return. Adoption fee $70 which covers shots, neuter and microchip. Come and meet him at the Livingston Parish Animal Shelter or call 225-686-7798 for more info.
Meet Big Momma!
Say hello to Big Momma! Big Momma is a large tabby cat. She doesn’t like to be picked up but will love on you when she wants. She is around 2 years old, spayed, ear tipped, up to date on vaccines and FIV/FeLV negative.
Big Momma is available for adoption at the Walker Animal Shelter.
