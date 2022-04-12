Check out these animals who are ready for their furever homes

Some lovable animals are looking for their furever homes!
Animals are up for adoption at the parish’s three animal shelters located in Denham Springs, Walker and Livingston.
The News has partnered with the shelters and will feature some of their animals to help them find new families in the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” series, which will run weekly both online and in print.
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is located at 600 Bowman Street, and its hours of operation are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily. For more information, call (225) 664-4472 or email animalcontrol@cityofdenhamsprings.com.
The Walker Animal Shelter is located at 13740 Ball Park Road, and its hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday or by appointment. For more information, call (225) 791-3482.
The Livingston Parish Animal Shelter is located at 13525 Florida Blvd. in Livingston, and its hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. For more information, call (225) 686-7798.
The three animal shelters are also very active on Facebook, where they post pictures of lost or picked-up animals, adoptions or any other updates daily.
Meet this week’s lovable dogs ready for adoption.
Meet Chelsea!
Chelsea is a Pit mix about 5-7 years old. She is kennel trained and is very affectionate. She will get along with some other dogs as long as they will give her space. She prefers to be close to her human friends and loves to sleep curled up next to her person. She loves people of all sizes but would do better with children over the age of 6.
Chelsea is pretty laid back and just needs a forever home. Chelsea is available for adoption at the Denham Springs Animal Shelter.
Meet Chuckles!
Just look at how handsome this guy is! Everyone, meet Chuckles! Likely an American Bulldog mix weighing in at 60 pounds and only a year old! Chuckles loves people and is very smart! He's very motivated and eager to learn all the new tricks you want to teach him.
He's done well with the dogs here but can be dominant, so needs a friend okay with letting him be bossy. If you have another dog, we recommend bringing them with you when you come to the shelter so chuckles can meet them too!
Chuckles is heartworm negative and ready for his new home! $70 adoption fee covers neuter, vaccinations, and microchip! Come to the Livingston Parish Animal Shelter or call (225) 686-7798 for more info.
Meet Jasmine!
Say hello to Jasmine! This sweet, affectionate girl is around 6 months old! She’s a Lab X Cattle Dog who loves a lot of pets, running around the play yard, and rewarding treats!
Jasmine is spayed, up to date on all vaccines (including Lepto) and heartworm negative.
Jasmine is available for adoption at the Walker Animal Shelter. We’re open Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.