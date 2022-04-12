Check out these animals who are ready for their furever homes

Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.