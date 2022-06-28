The City of Walker is planning a fun, family friendly “Celebration in the Park and Fireworks Show” at Sidney Hutchinson Park on Saturday, July 2.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. and run until dark, when a professionally choreographed fireworks show is set to start.
The day’s activities will include a Farmer’s Market, children’s activities area, food trucks, and live music. The day’s events will be televised live and can be seen in Baton Rouge on WLFT television, in New Orleans on KGLA television, and globally on the WLFT app.
General parking will be in the lot on 13750 Ball Park Road in Walker. There will also be free shuttle transportation available from Walker High School, located at 9677 Florida Blvd., to Sidney Hutchinson Park from 3-9 p.m.
VIP Family Passes are available for $25. The passes include special parking and viewing area, access to air-conditioned bathrooms, and complimentary water. Passes may be purchased from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Thursday at the City of Walker Parks and Recreation Department, located at 10136 Florida Blvd.
No pets, outside food, or outside drinks will be allowed.
