The City of Walker’s “Get Out & Fish!” program and Farmer’s Market is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
This month’s event includes fishing activities sponsored by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries as well as the Walker High Fishing Team. There will also be food trucks and music by DJ KJack.
All activities will be located by the park’s freshly stocked fishing pond, located at 20255 Corbin Avenue, from 9 a.m. 1 1 p.m. Loaner fishing poles will be provided.
The Farmer’s Market will be located along the walking trail. The market has grown in the past year to average more than 40 booths that include organic fruits and vegetables along with unique handmade arts and crafts.
