The City of Walker will celebrate the holidays with two events on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The first will be the Christmas Parade, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. The 1.8-mile route will begin on Burgess Road in front of Walker High School, turn right on Highway 447, and right again on Florida Boulevard before ending at Palmetto Road.
The parade will include floats, antique cars, motorized vehicles, marching groups, and horses. This year’s grand marshal is Jay Grimes.
After the parade, the City of Walker will host its inaugural Christmas in the Park program at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The city has partnered with local churches and businesses to bring the Christmas spirit to its residents.
The public is invited to enjoy live Christmas music, food trucks, a farmer’s market, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Clause, train rides, bouncy houses, cake walks, cookie decorating, rodeo games, and more.
The Christmas in the Park program is scheduled to run from 1-5 p.m.
