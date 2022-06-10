The City of Walker’s Monthly Farmer’s Market is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
The Farmer’s Market Event will include a Jeep Show, Food Trucks, music by DJ Apparatus, and a Kid’s Scavenger hunt.
All activities will be located by the park’s fishing pond at 30225 Corbin Avenue. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmer’s Market will be along the walking trails. Prizes for the KIDS Scavenger Hunt are provided by the Farmer’s Market vendors.
The City of Walker’s Famer’s Market has grown in the past year to average over 40 booths each market that include organic fruits and vegetables along with handmade arts and crafts.
Categories for the Jeep Show include Most Extreme, Best Themed, Best Classic, People’s Choice, and Kid’s Choice.
For an entry form or more information, please email sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov. Jeep Entries will also be accepted the day of.
