What started as a short story for friends Lauren Sevier and Abbie Smith eventually turned into a full-length novel.
And this week, the sequel is hitting shelves.
Sevier and Smith, co-authors of “The Fool’s Adventure” series, will celebrate the release of their second novel, “Leather & Lace,” during a book signing event at Cavalier House Books.
The launch party will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. Cavalier House Books, which recently moved into a new space, is located at 114 N. Range Avenue.
“Leather & Lace” will come out a little over a year after the release of Sevier and Smith’s debut novel, “Guns & Smoke.” Like its predecessor, “Leather & Lace” is a dystopian/western romance novel set decades after a nuclear war destroys society.
In “Guns & Smoke,” Sevier and Smith introduced readers to Bonnie and Jesse, who are described as “two lost souls trying to escape their demons.” In the book’s final act, Bonnie and Jesse were ripped apart by murderous outlaw Sixgun Ellis.
“Leather & Lace” picks up the story three years later, with Jesse “fighting every step of the way to get [Bonnie] back.” But when Jessie finds Bonnie, he must remind her of who she really is, or risk losing the outlaw he fell in love with.
In a press release, the authors said their latest novel explores the themes of worthiness, perseverance, redemption, and love.
Last year, Sevier and Smith, two long-time friends, told The News that they envisioned Bonnie and Jesse’s story needing four full-length novels that they hope to release on a consistent basis. That profile can be found by clicking here.
