Many friendships were renewed and fond memories relived when the Denham Springs High School Class of 1973 celebrated its 50-year reunion on April 21 and 22.
The festivities began on Friday at the DSHS STEM Center. Classmates were greeted by DSHS Principal Wes Howard and STEM Center Director Mike Simmons.
Mr. Howard spoke about the many changes at DSHS since 1973, concentrating on the numerous new courses as well as new facilities. After his own welcoming remarks, Mr. Simmons led a tour of the STEM Center where students demonstrated their newly-acquired skills and knowledge in areas such as computer security, digital storytelling, video editing, digital audio processing, and robotics.
Lunch followed at Big Mike’s restaurant, where many in the group viewed the Denham Springs Athletic Association Hall of Fame exhibit, featuring classmates Andy Netterville and Drexel Robinson. Friday’s festivities concluded at the DSHS campus where JADD club students led the classmates on a tour featuring the many additions made to the facility since 1973.
A highlight of the tour was dessert provided by Mrs. Jamie Manotas and her ProStart students. The tour ended at the new football stadium where Coach Brett Beard discussed the school’s athletic programs and the new sports complex.
The celebration continued on Saturday night with dinner and dancing at the home of Gary and Cheryl Lass in Port Vincent. Ninety attendees including 56 classmates were present, some of whom traveled from Texas, Arkansas, and Florida.
A short program was provided which included a video featuring classmates from early childhood through their high years to the present. Old yearbooks, scrapbooks, and a memory board honoring deceased classmates were on display. Prints by the late Denham Springs artist Lionel Kabel, Sr., were provided as door prizes by his daughter, Brenda Kabel Cason.
Although there were no tie-dyed shirts or bell bottoms sighted, there was the sharing of many sweet and bittersweet memories by classmates, all of whom seemed to agree about at least one thing: their good fortune in having grown up at such a special time in such a special place.
