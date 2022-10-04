Some of the most iconic fairy tale characters will be at Denham Springs High this weekend — though perhaps not as you remember them — when the theatre department brings back its annual haunted house during a two-night run Oct. 7-8.
Titled “Twisted Fairy Tales,” the haunted house will be located in the DSHS cafeteria and will run from 7-10 p.m. both nights. General admission is $6 (or $5 with a DSHS student ID), and additional trips are $1 each.
This will be the theatre department’s first haunted house since 2019, and students will have plenty of spookiness in store for visitors.
Narrators will guide guests as they journey through “a vista of horrors, a feast of fiendish fairy tales.” The haunted house will feature characters from several famous tales, including “Hansel and Gretel,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Cinderella,” and “Peter Pan.”
In addition to the haunted house, younger children will be able to enjoy the Halloween party area. Children will only be admitted in the haunted house with a parent or guardian’s permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.