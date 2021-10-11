If you are looking for a fun evening and a chance to help a good community cause, look no further than the Boots and Bling Extravaganza presented by Denham Spring Main Street on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs.
The extravaganza runs from 6-9 p.m. and will include dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, raffles, and other entertainment.
Emcees will be Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and well-known former TV weather forecaster Diane Deaton. Guests will be served by local celebrity waiters.
All funds raised will help Main Street continue its projects, which includes creating a permanent city history exhibit at Old City Hall. This event is open to the public, and tickets are available for a donation of $75 per person or $480 for a table of 8.
Tickets are still available.
Dress for the event is casual, and guests can wear their denim and boots and “bling” them up as much as they like.
Tickets may be purchased in-person at Old City Hall or online at www.denhamspringsmainstreet. For get more information, call Pat Genre at 225-933-2867 or email ppgenre@cox.net.
Main Street is also soliciting all types of items for the auctions, such as gift cards, antique items, sports memorabilia, home or garden décor, and overnight stays at condos, hotels, or B&Bs. No item is too small. Donated items can be brought to Old City Hall, 115 Mattie Street, or call Pat Genre to arrange pickup. All donations are tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.