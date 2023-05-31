Denham Springs Main Street will host its second food truck fiesta on Saturday, June 24.
The Denham Springs Food Truck Fiesta will be held on Mattie Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Participating vendors include Jake’s Tacos, Bean Dip Factory, Jay Brees Goodies, The Munchie Wagon, Thai Kitchen, Hammond, That’s A Wrap, Hebert’s Cajun Meats, Sneaux LA, Roll On In/Buzzed Bull Creamery, and Elisa’s Cuban Coffee.
“Come for the food, stay and shop!” organizers said.
In case of bad weather, a makeup date of July 8 has been set.
Denham Springs Main Street, which works to promote and preserve the city’s historic downtown area, is putting on the food truck fiesta after putting on the first one in April.
For more information, visit www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org or email info@denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.