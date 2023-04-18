Denham Springs Main Street will host its inaugural food truck festival on Saturday, April 22.
The Denham Springs Food Truck Fiesta will be held on Mattie Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Participating vendors include Jake’s Tacos, Jay Brees Goodie, Hurds Stirs, Big J’s BBQ, Munchie Wagon, Bean Dip Factory, Aspen Shave Ice, Thai Kitchen, Hammond, and That’s A Wrap.
"Come for the food, stay for the shopping!" organizers said.
Denham Springs Main Street, which works to promote and preserve the city’s historic downtown area, is putting on the festival. In March, the organization held its inaugural St. Patrick's Day parade.
Last year, Denham Springs Main Street was one of 20 Louisiana communities to receive National Main Street accreditation.
For more information, visit www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org or email info@denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
