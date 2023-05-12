Explore Nature, sponsored by the Purple Martin Conservation Initiative, will be held from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at North Park.
It's a free, fun-filled event for people of all ages, and it focuses on nature, conservation, and restoration. There will be information/learning booths from numerous exhibitors that will include a guided bird walk, native plant and gardening information, live animals, activities, face painting, and more.
A guided bird walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. Meet at the walking trail pavilion. Groups will also be able to visit the park's Purple Martin colony.
Learn how you can become a part of the growing effort to restore our native habitats and wildlife — everyone can play a role in getting the job done! It may be volunteering for marsh restoration projects, planting a pollinator garden, providing safe housing and food for our native birds, or other activities to conserve our resources.
For more information, visit https://pmcila.org/explore-nature.
2023 Explore Nature participants include the following:
Purple Martin Conservation Initiative (PMCI)
Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge
Louisiana State Parks
LSU Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana
Common Ground Relief
Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality
Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative
Capital Area Beekeepers Association
Baton Rouge Audubon Society
International Crane Foundation
Louisiana Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts (L.A.R.E.)
Wings of Hope
Denham Springs Garden Club
Science on the Geaux
Livingston Parish Master Gardener
Livingston Parish Library
Wild Ones Greater Baton Rouge Chapter
Miss Louisiana USA - Sylvia Masters
Raising Canes
Slowhike Company
Louisiana Conservation Corps, a program of American YouthWorks
Katie Percy - Will lead the bird walk at 8:30 a.m.
