Explore Nature, sponsored by the Purple Martin Conservation Initiative, will be held from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at North Park.

It's a free, fun-filled event for people of all ages, and it focuses on nature, conservation, and restoration. There will be information/learning booths from numerous exhibitors that will include a guided bird walk, native plant and gardening information, live animals, activities, face painting, and more.

A guided bird walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. Meet at the walking trail pavilion. Groups will also be able to visit the park's Purple Martin colony.

Learn how you can become a part of the growing effort to restore our native habitats and wildlife — everyone can play a role in getting the job done! It may be volunteering for marsh restoration projects, planting a pollinator garden, providing safe housing and food for our native birds, or other activities to conserve our resources.

For more information, visit https://pmcila.org/explore-nature.

2023 Explore Nature participants include the following:

Purple Martin Conservation Initiative (PMCI)

Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge

Louisiana State Parks

LSU Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana

Common Ground Relief

Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality

Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative

Capital Area Beekeepers Association

Baton Rouge Audubon Society

International Crane Foundation

Louisiana Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts (L.A.R.E.)

Wings of Hope

Denham Springs Garden Club

Science on the Geaux

Livingston Parish Master Gardener

Livingston Parish Library

Wild Ones Greater Baton Rouge Chapter

Miss Louisiana USA - Sylvia Masters

Raising Canes

Slowhike Company

Louisiana Conservation Corps, a program of American YouthWorks

Katie Percy - Will lead the bird walk at 8:30 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.