This weekend, people will be able to explore nature in an event that continues to grow after its formation three years ago.
The “Explore Nature” event is coming back this weekend, giving people of all ages a chance to participate in an outdoor activity that’ll be held at North Park in Denham Springs on Saturday, May 14.
The family-friendly educational event is slated to run from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., and it is free to the public. It will be held along the walking path at North Park.
First held in 2019, the outdoor event will feature various nature and garden groups that will provide information “promoting the joy of activities centered around nature.” Groups from inside and outside Livingston Parish will be on hand discussing what their organization does, all within close range of the park’s growing Purple Martin colony.
The “Explore Nature” event returned in 2021 after having to be cancelled the year before due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Krista Adams, who started and organizes the nature program, said the event continues to grow since it was first launched, and she’s hoping for another successful year.
“From the start, I wanted this to grow every year,” she said. “We had a phenomenal turnout last year, and we have some new groups participating this year. We’re really excited.”
Highlighting the event is the park’s Purple Martin colony. Because May is peak nesting time, the native birds will be on full display. Adams, a certified Master Naturalist and founder of the Purple Martin Conservation Initiative, will share information and helpful tips on being a successful Purple Martin landlord.
The program will also feature Katie Percy, an avian biologist who will kick off the day with a bird walk around the park at 8:30 a.m.
New groups participating this year include International Crane Foundation, Louisiana Native Plant Society, and Nature to Geaux.
Upon arrival, children will be able to stop at the Livingston Parish Library’s Bookmobile to pick up a scavenger hunt paper. If they visit all the booths, they will receive “a special surprise.”
Other children’s activities include face painting, nature artwork, and games. Multiple groups will also have animals on-site, and there will also be an observational bee hive.
Participating groups and individuals include the following: Purple Martin Conservation Initiative, Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, LSU Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana, Capital Area Beekeepers Association, International Crane Foundation, Louisiana Native Plant Society, Wings of Hope Wildlife Sanctuary, Louisiana Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts, Nature to Geaux, Livingston Parish Master Gardener, Livingston Parish Library, Raising Canes, Avian Biologist Katie Percy, Miss Louisiana USA KT Scannell, and Dawn's Designs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.