The final day families can apply for free gifts through Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s annual Christmas Crusade is Friday, Dec. 10.
Applications will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 29225 Woodside Drive in Walker (next to Woodside Landfill).
The age limit is 12 years old and younger.
Applicants must come in, or send a representative, with the following information:
-- Proof that you are a resident of Livingston Parish (utility bill, school records, etc.)
-- A birth certificate for each child. If a birth certificate is not available, school records, WIC vouchers with the child’s date of birth, medical records, or any official documentation listing the child’s date of birth can be accepted.
-- Proof of income for all persons living in the household or proof of food stamps (food stamp cards will not be accepted as proof).
This weekend also marks the final weekend deputies will be collecting toy donations, which they have been doing every weekend since Thanksgiving.
Those who wish to donate new, unwrapped toys can bring them to any of the three Walmarts in Denham Springs, Walker, and Watson or to Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs at the following times:
-- Friday, Dec. 10: 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
-- Saturday, Dec. 11: 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
-- Sunday, Dec. 12: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
The last day for toy donations is Dec. 13. Donations can also be mailed to: Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade, P.O. Box 1515, Livingston, LA, 70754. All donations are tax deductible.
The annual Christmas Crusade, which began in 1987, provides toys to less fortunate children in Livingston Parish. Over the years, the crusade has helped more than 10,000 children from more than 5,000 families in all corners of the parish.
Last year, deputies brought gifts to 1,513 children from 698 families, one of the program’s biggest years despite difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the toy delivery will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. Applicants must be home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.