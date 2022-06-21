The beautiful, private gardens at the home of Charbel and Ruth Harb will be open for public viewing from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, at 841 Pastureview Drive in Oak Hills in Baton Rouge.
Admission is free with the donation of specific food items to benefit the charity work of Mighty Moms, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger “one full tummy at a time.”
Visit www.MightyMomsGo.org to learn more.
Donation items accepted for free admission include: peanut butter, jelly, tuna, Ravioli/SpaghettiO's, and/or Vienna sausage. Monetary donations will also be gladly accepted.
This rare opportunity appeals to all plant lovers and gardeners.
Charbel Harb, an LSU graduate in landscape architecture, is well-known for his more than 35 years as the owner of Harb’s Oasis in Baton Rouge and his free-spirited garden and water feature designs. He has used his home property as a laboratory for experimenting with perennial tropical and other flowering plants.
Harb’s Oasis was closed as a garden center a few years ago, but the property located at 13827 Coursey Blvd. in Baton Rouge now hosts The Market at the Oasis, the fastest-growing farmer’s market in the area.
With more than 40 farm produce, fine arts and crafts, and food vendors, plus Mr. Harb’s tropical plants, waterlilies and fish for sale in a fun and family-friendly environment with live music every Saturday 9 am–2:30 pm.
“I’m passionate about my garden,” said Mr. Harb.
Charbel loves color — the more the better — and does not care to follow the “rules” of landscape design. Instead, he designs according to what speaks to his spirit as a gardener.
Together with his wife, Ruth, a passionate gardener in her own right and member of The Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society of America, Mr. Harb has created a lush landscape of texture and color with the soothing sounds of a large waterfall and pond and superb outdoor entertaining areas.
The Greater Baton Rouge Area gardening community has come together to host this event. The hosting organizations are: The Market at the Oasis, The Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society of America, South Louisiana Tropical Perennial Group and Red Stick Hibiscus Association. Arts and crafts will be available for purchase from on-site vendors.
