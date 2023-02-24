Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season nationally as girls and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. New for the 2023 cookie season, the highly anticipated Raspberry Rally™ cookie joins the iconic lineup, alongside classic family favorites like Thin Mints®, Samoas®/Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs®, and more.