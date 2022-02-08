Hear ye, hear ye!

The Children’s Choirs of Livingston Parish-shire cordially invite you to a festive gathering filled with merriment, mirth, and music — and plenty of giant turkey legs.

For the first time in more than five years, the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs will delight audiences with a fun-filled musical dinner theater, with actors and actresses set to bring ticket buyers back to medieval times during a four-day run Feb. 17-20.

Last held in 2016, the production will serve as a fundraiser for the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs and its upcoming trip to Carnegie Hall, said director Dinah Toups. The program will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 17-19 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 20, with all performances to be held inside the Green Barn at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds.

General seating is $35 per ticket, and tickets can be purchased at www.lpccsing.org.

This will mark the 13th annual dinner theater fundraiser for LPCC, and Toups said audiences can expect great music, a hearty medieval dinner (meaning no silverware), and plenty of laughs.

“They’re all comedies, and this is no different,” Toup said of the upcoming production. “We just try to have fun, and this one will be a lot of fun.”

The play, “Surely, You Joust,” will feature around 30 actors who will don garments worn centuries ago. While they perform the two-act show, LPCC members — also dressed in medieval attire — will serve food and drinks to the audience.

In the play, King Edward (played by Ken Nance) and Queen Penelope (Susan Burdette) are hosting a tournament for the “bravest and boldest of knights.” Among those invited are King Francis (Robert Reynolds), Queen Abigail (Terrilee Walker), and their beautiful daughter, Princess Ava (Callie Deranger).

King Francis, however, has an ulterior motive: He has decided it is time for Ava to get married, and whoever wins the tournament will also win her hand.

But things get complicated when Mertonsire, the Lord of Mis-Rule and General Attaché to the King (Durwin Walker), the Royal Jester (Chase Bernard), The Knights of the Squarish Table (Blair Morgan, Patrick Mitchell, John Hutchinson, and Eddie Elsey), and a mysterious Dark Knight get involved.

Toups said the LPCC dinner theater productions go back to 2008, but they were halted after the Great Flood of 2016. Along with medieval plays, past genres include westerns, World War II, and sci-fi.

Many of the actors performing in “Surely, You Joust” have appeared in other LPCC dinner theater shows, including Dr. Durwin Walker, a Denham Springs-area physician who said the plays offer him “a creative outlet” he wouldn't otherwise get.

“It’s a big commitment, but for me, it’s a creative outlet,” Walker said. “It’s great just to be able to put energy into something that is different from what I do everyday. And there’s a lot of people here that I’ve worked with for years, so we know each other so well and have fun performing together.”

Toups is serving as director for the production, while Barbara Walker, LPCC co-founder, is serving as musical director. LPCC parents will also volunteer.

The entire cast for the dinner theater production includes: Chase Bernard, Durwin Walker, Lee Rider, Ken Nance, Susan Burdette, Helene Wall, Robert Reynolds, Terrilee Walker, Eddie Elsey, Patrick Mitchell, Callie Deranger, Minnie Bella, Blair Morgan, John Hutchinson, Peanut Paline, Branden Burdette, Gus Price, Ryan Decker, Philip Bergeron, John Austin Bergeron, Zachary Ray, Duane Black, Joi Stewart, Sydney Lawson, Hannah Johnson, Anna Bordelon, Rainey Price, Desiree Shaidaee, Cathy McManus, Jackie Rodriguez, Jessica Tillman, Carey Wascom, and Patrick Bordelon.

For more information, email info@lpccsing.org.