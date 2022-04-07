Here are some animals hoping to find a furever home

Some lovable animals are looking for their furever homes!
Animals are up for adoption at the parish’s three animal shelters located in Denham Springs, Walker and Livingston.
The News has partnered with the shelters and will feature some of their animals to help them find new families in the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” series, which will run weekly both online and in print.
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is located at 600 Bowman Street, and its hours of operation are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily. For more information, call (225) 664-4472 or email animalcontrol@cityofdenhamsprings.com.
The Walker Animal Shelter is located at 13740 Ball Park Road, and its hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday or by appointment. For more information, call (225) 791-3482.
The Livingston Parish Animal Shelter is located at 13525 Florida Blvd. in Livingston, and its hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. For more information, call (225) 686-7798.
The three animal shelters are also very active on Facebook, where they post pictures of lost or picked-up animals, adoptions or any other updates daily.
Meet this week’s lovable dogs ready for adoption.
Meet Jasmine!
Say hello to Jasmine! This sweet, affectionate girl is around 6 months old! She’s a Lab X Cattle Dog who loves a lot of pets, running around the play yard, and rewarding treats!
Jasmine is spayed, up to date on all vaccines (including Lepto) and heartworm negative.
Jasmine is available for adoption at the Walker Animal Shelter. We’re open Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment!
Meet Mya!
Beautiful Mya decided to go to school one day. She was picked up and had a puppy soon after. Her baby has been adopted and it is now her turn.
Mya is about 2 years old and weighs 60 pounds. She is an American Bulldog and is heartworm negative! Sweet Mya gets along with cats and dogs and loves people of all ages. She is a playful girl and enjoys her toys in the play yards and a swim in the pool. Mya is a gentle, even-tempered big girl who would love a family to call her own.
Come meet Mya at the Livingston Parish Animal Shelter or call (225) 686-7798 for more info. Adoption fee $70 which covers spay, microchip and vaccinations.
Meet Shadow!
Shadow is a young female Pit mix. She gets along with other dogs and is very sweet. She is about 1-3 years old.
Shadow is available for adoption at the Denham Springs Animal Shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.