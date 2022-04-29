Here are some animals looking for a new home

Some lovable animals are looking for their furever homes!
Animals are up for adoption at the parish’s three animal shelters located in Denham Springs, Walker and Livingston.
The News has partnered with the shelters and will feature some of their animals to help them find new families in the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” series, which will run weekly both online and in print.
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is located at 600 Bowman Street, and its hours of operation are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily. For more information, call (225) 664-4472 or email animalcontrol@cityofdenhamsprings.com.
The Walker Animal Shelter is located at 13740 Ball Park Road, and its hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday or by appointment. For more information, call (225) 791-3482.
The Livingston Parish Animal Shelter is located at 13525 Florida Blvd. in Livingston, and its hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. For more information, call (225) 686-7798.
The three animal shelters are also very active on Facebook, where they post pictures of lost or picked-up animals, adoptions or any other updates daily.
Meet this week’s lovable animals ready for adoption.
Meet Frankenstein!
Say hello to Frankenstein! This adorable guy is missing most of his tongue but he is adjusting very well. He will need someone who will make sure he has a deep water and food bowl and be ok with drool!
Frankenstein is an approximately 2-year-old Catahoula who has lost his tongue to something he probably ate. He is a great dog, friendly, affectionate, playful, he likes to fetch and play with his toys. This 55-pound love is heartworm NEGATIVE! His adoption fee is $70 and includes shots, neuter and a microchip.
Come and meet Frankenstein at the Livingston Parish Animal Shelter or call 225-686-7798 for more info!
Meet Big Momma!
Say hello to Big Momma! Big Momma is a large tabby cat. She doesn’t like to be picked up but will love on you when she wants. She is around 2 years old, spayed, ear tipped, up to date on vaccines and FIV/FeLV negative.
Big Momma is available for adoption at the Walker Animal Shelter.
Meet Chelsea!
Chelsea is a Pit mix about 5-7 years old. She is kennel trained and is very affectionate. She will get along with some other dogs as long as they will give her space. She prefers to be close to her human friends and loves to sleep curled up next to her person. She loves people of all sizes but would do better with children over the age of 6.
Chelsea is pretty laid back and just needs a forever home. Chelsea is available for adoption at the Denham Springs Animal Shelter.
