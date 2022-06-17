Here are some animals looking for a new home

Some lovable animals are looking for their furever homes!
Animals are up for adoption at the parish’s three animal shelters located in Denham Springs, Walker and Livingston.
The News has partnered with the shelters and will feature some of their animals to help them find new families in the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” series, which will run weekly both online and in print.
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is located at 600 Bowman Street, and its hours of operation are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily. For more information, call (225) 664-4472 or email animalcontrol@cityofdenhamsprings.com.
The Walker Animal Shelter is located at 13740 Ball Park Road, and its hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday or by appointment. For more information, call (225) 791-3482.
The Livingston Parish Animal Shelter is located at 13525 Florida Blvd. in Livingston, and its hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. For more information, call (225) 686-7798.
The three animal shelters are also very active on Facebook, where they post pictures of lost or picked-up animals, adoptions or any other updates daily.
Meet this week’s lovable animals ready for adoption.
Meet Quentin!
Quentin is a male lab mix who is about 4.5 months old and weighs 25 pounds — and growing! Quentin is good with dogs, cats and humans. He is very shy but very sweet and will come out of his shell with love and patience.
Come and meet these sweeties at the Livingston Parish Animal Shelter or call 225-686-7798 for more info. Adoption fee is $70 which includes spay/neuter, microchip and shots.
Meet Lola!
Meet Lola, a sweet heeler/hound mix and sister to Grainger (also up for adoption). Lola is 37 pounds and about 10 months old.
She loves to play in the yard with her brother and loves a dip in the kiddie pool. Lola does well with other dogs and loves people. She is playful and is a gentle, even-tempered girl.
Come and see what a great addition this girl would be to your family. She is waiting for you at the Livingston Parish Animal Shelter. You can also call (225) 686-7798 for more info. Adoption fee is $70 which includes her spay, shots and microchip.
Meet Jessie!
Jessie is a senior lab that needs a home to live out his golden years. He would need to be the only pet in the home. Jessie is heartworm positive but is on monthly prevention.
Jessie is available at the Denham Springs Animal Shelter with an approved application.
Meet Grainger!
What a handsome boy! Meet Grainger, a 10-month-old heeler/hound mix. Grainger is 40 pounds of sweetness and playfulness. He loves his time in the play yard with his sister Lola (also up for adoption). He loves toys and is leash-trained. He gets along with other dogs and loves people. AND he is heartworm negative!
Come and meet this precious boy at the Livingston Parish Animal Shelter or call (225) 686-7798 for more info. Adoption fee $70 and includes neuter, shots and microchip.
