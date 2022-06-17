An educational summer camp that debuted last year will return in July, giving Albany-area students the chance to refresh on what they learned in the previous school year while also preparing them for what they’ll learn next.

The Hornet Academy, open to Albany students who will enter grades 1-12, will be held July 11-22, school officials have announced.

The daily program will offer academic remediation programs in a “camp-like” atmosphere. It will run from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. daily.

Educators and school administrators in the Albany School District will lead the camp. Programs for grades 1-6 will be held at Albany Upper Elementary, while programs for grades 7-12 will be held at Albany High.

“The Hornet Academy is a community-wide summer remediation program, serving all students in Albany through a fun two-week format,” said Livingston Parish School Board member Devin Gregoire, who represents the Albany district. “The academy will be run much like a summer camp.”

The Hornet Academy launched last summer “as a proactive approach” to the possible learning loss resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Gregoire said last year. The inaugural program was a success, attracting more than 100 students and two dozen teachers daily.

The fun will return this year, and students will cover an array of topics.

Subjects that will be offered to high schoolers include ACT prep; robotics; STEM sustainability and forensics; health, cooking and arts; film, photoshop and editing; and college, career and club information.

Programs for the younger grade levels will include remediation in math and ELA. Classes will focus on improving reading and math fluency, reading comprehension, and reading and math essay/constructed response writing.

Additionally, students will be able to participate in art lessons with a local painter, a book read and puppet show presented by the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library, a visit from the book mobile, and multiple STEM activities.

There will also be visits from surprise guests who will share knowledge and expertise with the students.

Gregoire said that bus transportation will be offered to all participants, and breakfast and lunch will be provided. Parents are allowed to transport their child and provide lunch if preferred.

Registration is open now until June 28. Parents wishing to sign up their student(s) can register online at https://bit.ly/HornetAcademyReg22 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Hornet-Academy-105306905516022 for a link to the site.

For more information, questions can be emailed to HAParentInfo@lpsb.org.