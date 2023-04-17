Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor kicked off the 2nd Annual Love the Boot Week in Baton Rouge on Monday.
Held from April 17-23 in conjunction with National Volunteer Week and Earth Week, Love the Book Week is Louisiana’s largest litter removal effort. More than 500 cleanup and beautification events organized by businesses, governmental entities, schools, non-profit organizations, and individual citizens will take place across the state in 61 parishes.
There are eight public cleaning events in Livingston Parish.
“Litter is hurting our Sportsman’s Paradise,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser in a statement. “It hurts our environment, our quality of life, and it negatively impacts economic development. Please join me in cleaning up our communities during Love the Boot Week.”
To date, more than 500 Love the Boot Week events are registered for 2023 – a 79 percent increase from 2022. Estimates show that more than 13,000 volunteers will remove 500 tons of litter by April 23.
“We are blown away by the response to Love the Boot Week and thank everyone who has generously supported this important cause,” said KLB Executive Director Susan Russell. “There is still time to sign up to clean up and help us shed light on Louisiana’s litter problem. We can clean up our state if we all work together to prevent litter from happening in the first place.”
With the launch of this weeklong event, KLB released some key findings from the 2023 Louisiana Litter Study – the first conducted since 2009. Key findings include:
-- There are approximately 143.8 million pieces of litter on Louisiana roadways.
-- The top three aggregate litter items are cigarette butts (21%), plastic beverage containers (13.8%), followed by plastic fast food items (7.2%).
-- The leading litter sources are motorists (53.2%), unsecured loads (17%), and garbage trucks (9.3%).
Keep Louisiana Beautiful will publish the entire 2023 Louisiana Litter Study for the public in May.
“This litter study offers us a starting point for cleaning up Louisiana. We now have the data necessary to move forward and implement lasting changes to keep our state clean and beautiful,” Nungesser said.
Love the Boot Week event registration and volunteer sign up are available at www.lovetheboot.org. Volunteers can search by zip code to find events in their area. Organizers can register events as either public or private.
Listed below are the upcoming cleaning events in Livingston Parish. The name of the event is in bold.
To find an event can volunteer at, click here.
The Kinchen Group
When: 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22
Where: 29816 S. Montpelier Avenue, Albany
LA Pro
When: 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22
Where: 23286 Springhill Drive, Denham Springs
Keep Livingston Beautiful
When: Saturday, April 22
Where: 20550 Circle Drive, Livingston
Tickfaw State Park
When: 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 20
Where: 27225 Patterson Road, Springfield
Village of Port Vincent Cleanup Crew
When: 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22
Where: 18235 Hwy. 16, Port Vincent
Town of Livingston
When: 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 22
Where: 20550 Circle Drive, Livingston
Town of Springfield
When: 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 22
Where: 27378 Hwy. 42, Springfield
Watson Litter Crew
When: 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 22
Where: 34624 La Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.