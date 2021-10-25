After having to cancel last year, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church is bringing back its popular fall festival, which will be held Oct. 29-31 at the church grounds located on Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs.
The three-day event — which started more than five decades ago — will feature rides, games booths, food vendors, live entertainment, a live auction, and a $10,000 raffle.
This will mark the church’s 51st festival, though it’ll be the first for Rev. Matthew Graham, who joined the church in August 2020. But he’s heard enough from church members to know that the festival’s return is much anticipated after it was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are just excited to have some sense of normalcy,” Graham said. “This is something our community looks forward to every year. They are looking forward to having a big church activity because for many of them, this is what they’re used to doing for so long.”
The festival, which is organized by church members, will be open from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29; from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30; and from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Live entertainment will be provided by the Hoppin’ John Band (7-10 p.m. Friday), the Jodi Mayeax Band (5-7 p.m. Saturday), and Big River Express (12-2:30 p.m. Sunday).
The festival will conclude with the $10,000 raffle and live auction at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Graham invited all to partake in this weekend’s festivities, saying there will be “something for everyone.”
“We are all looking for some sense of community and fellowship,” Graham said. “The way the forecast is looking now, it’ll be a beautiful weekend to get out and enjoy some family time. This is a way to bring some sense of community and fellowship back that has been so lacking because of COVID.”
“Whether you’re catholic or not, this is a great way to support our community and to build fellowship once again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.