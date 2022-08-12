The name has changed, but the mission is the same.
The Sunflower Girls continued their mission of sharing a joy for music and dancing during a visit to Golden Age Nursing Home in Denham Springs this week.
Wearing denim, cowboy boots, and cowboy hats, dancers delighted dozens of nursing home residents with their rhythmic movements to old traditional country and Cajun music. Dancers moved under the direction of dance instructor Sandi McGrew, community outreach director for the City of Walker.
“Our mission is to spread the joy of music and dancing to those who are not able to experience it on a daily basis,” McGrew said before the dance started.
The Sunflower Girls, formerly known as the YaYas, are a senior line dance group that was born out of a line dance class. The group has been dancing together for more than eight years.
Classes are currently held at the City of Walker Community Center, with McGrew leading the dances. Dancers learn the movements during the class and then bring the dances to local nursing homes, group homes and veterans homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.